American National Bank Sells 416 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

American National Bank lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average is $103.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.61 and a twelve month high of $116.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

