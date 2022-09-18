American National Bank Sells 3,451 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

American National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 1.3% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 800.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH opened at $223.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.71. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

