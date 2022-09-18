American National Bank Has $1.10 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after buying an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $263,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $100,345,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1,306.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,886,000 after buying an additional 317,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 17,911.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 313,987 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $170.83 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.87.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

