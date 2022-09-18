American National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,368,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,276,000 after acquiring an additional 190,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,460,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.76.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $342.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.56. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.