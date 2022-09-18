American National Bank Acquires 12,588 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

American National Bank raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after buying an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Western Union by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after buying an additional 3,914,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $26,384,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after buying an additional 898,992 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Union to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $14.15 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

