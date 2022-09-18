Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 466,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ameresco by 6.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ameresco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

AMRC opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

