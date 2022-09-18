Ally Direct Token Reaches One Day Volume of $9,793.00 (DRCT)

Ally Direct Token (DRCT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Ally Direct Token has a market capitalization of $741,267.97 and approximately $9,793.00 worth of Ally Direct Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ally Direct Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ally Direct Token has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,466.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00058560 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010458 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00062468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00077143 BTC.

Ally Direct Token Coin Profile

DRCT is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2021. Ally Direct Token’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,659,175 coins. Ally Direct Token’s official Twitter account is @orderally.

Ally Direct Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally empowers businesses and delivery drivers with a full suite of software tools to help them run operations, own their customer relationships and grow their businesses. The DRCT Token serves as the financial backbone of the Ally ecosystem, governed by standard protocols to ensure transparency at every stage. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

