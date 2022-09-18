Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 14.1% in August

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 74,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,514. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 56,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

