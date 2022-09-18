Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 14.1% in August

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 74,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,514. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $14.07.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
