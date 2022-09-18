Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.25. 603,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,818. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average is $188.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

