Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,254 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.07. 1,959,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,395. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $78.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

