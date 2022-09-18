Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.3% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,806,000 after buying an additional 352,101 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $548,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.83. 6,728,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,224,406. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

