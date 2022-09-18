Aion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.42 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $22.60 million and $1.42 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00272947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00132239 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005368 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00047073 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is aion.theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

