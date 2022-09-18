Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 599,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.12. 577,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,962. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $109.57 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.18.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading

