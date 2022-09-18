AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Short Interest Update

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 52,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AEA-Bridges Impact Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of IMPX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 249,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,442. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEA-Bridges Impact

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 1.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 150,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

