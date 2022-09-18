Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Sells $7,487,848.96 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $7,487,848.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,136.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anil Seetharam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $3,636,233.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average of $113.54. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.81 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,181,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after acquiring an additional 553,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,072,000 after acquiring an additional 285,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

