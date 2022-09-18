Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Raised to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00.

ATVI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 1.1 %

ATVI stock opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 42,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

