Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Short Interest Update

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 20,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 420,999 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $9,710,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 413,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE ACRO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,914. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

About Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

