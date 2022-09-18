Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.63.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $272.68. 3,838,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,506. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

