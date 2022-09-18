Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $342.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACN. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.63.

Shares of ACN opened at $272.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.06. Accenture has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

