AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get AAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

AAR Trading Down 3.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 33.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 16.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter worth $3,580,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 880.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 238,951 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. AAR has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.