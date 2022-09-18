9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

9F Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of JFU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 52,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,123. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. 9F has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in 9F by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 9F by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 9F by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

