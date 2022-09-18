7,512 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Bought by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $3,225,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $1,289,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 519.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 63.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $236,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

NYSEARCA DAPR opened at $29.58 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.