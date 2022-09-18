30,413 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,492,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $22,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $12,390,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $17.99. 21,175,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,585,637. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

