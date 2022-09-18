1,740 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,648,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $163.63 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day moving average of $153.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

