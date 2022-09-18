110,368 Shares in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 243,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,580. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

