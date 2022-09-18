103,388 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 103,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 515,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after acquiring an additional 315,563 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $59.96.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
