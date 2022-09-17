Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zynga Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynga

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

