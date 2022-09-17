ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $4,386.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s genesis date was December 11th, 2019. ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZUSD is stablecoin.z.com/zusd.

Buying and Selling ZUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

