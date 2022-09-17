Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.06.

ZS opened at $169.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,753 shares of company stock worth $25,485,657. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zscaler by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

