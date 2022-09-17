Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,816,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,734 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,989,000 after acquiring an additional 109,197 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,722,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,864,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,366,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $203.91. 4,344,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,302. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $189.94 and a 52 week high of $318.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.95.

