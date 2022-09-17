XRP (XRP) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. XRP has a market cap of $18.72 billion and $1.72 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XRP has traded 5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.14 or 0.03219692 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00102705 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00824485 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00166642 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,302,361 coins and its circulating supply is 49,826,021,773 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
