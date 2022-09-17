Xend Finance (XEND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $117,501.00

Xend Finance (XEND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Xend Finance has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $117,501.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xend Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

