Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $51.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $28.41 on Monday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 324.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

