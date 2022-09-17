Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

