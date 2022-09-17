Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 53.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE HUN opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.