Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

Shares of TMUS opened at $139.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.89. The company has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

