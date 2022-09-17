Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,904,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,849,000 after acquiring an additional 236,456 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after acquiring an additional 268,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SCHE opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $32.03.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

