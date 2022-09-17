Worth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SH. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,838,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $98,808,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $36,989,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,170,000 after buying an additional 1,604,732 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,618.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,457 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

