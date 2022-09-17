Worth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17.

