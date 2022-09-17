Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRDLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Worldline from €36.50 ($37.24) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Worldline from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Worldline from €72.00 ($73.47) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. Worldline has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $40.62.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

