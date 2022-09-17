Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other news, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $101,706. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,387. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,706. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $1,622,371 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Woodward Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $90.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Woodward has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.05.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

