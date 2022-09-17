Woodstock Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

EFA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.40. 31,914,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,717,800. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

