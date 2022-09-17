Woodstock Corp Has $251,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

WM stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.34. 3,437,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,893. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.45.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

