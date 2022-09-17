WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.
WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19.
WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
