Wincanton (LON:WIN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $371.40

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 371.40 ($4.49) and traded as low as GBX 333.50 ($4.03). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 336.50 ($4.07), with a volume of 65,924 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 371.20. The stock has a market cap of £412.86 million and a P/E ratio of 872.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

