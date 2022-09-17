Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $16.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $134.34 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 315,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,843.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

