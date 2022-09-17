WiBX Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (WBX)

WiBX (WBX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One WiBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WiBX has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WiBX has a market cap of $33.28 million and approximately $28,110.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00058340 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005484 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00064760 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00078180 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About WiBX

WiBX (CRYPTO:WBX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. WiBX’s official website is www.wibx.io. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WiBX

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance. Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WiBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WiBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WiBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

