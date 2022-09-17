WeTrust (TRST) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

WeTrust (TRST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $184,835.18 and $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00065414 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078388 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

