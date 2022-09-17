West Coast Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,867 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.8% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $263,732,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.87. 10,893,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,740,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

