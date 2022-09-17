Warburg Research Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €115.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of SAP stock opened at €83.67 ($85.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €93.12. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €83.01 ($84.70) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($132.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

